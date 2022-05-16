Mane missed a penalty for Liverpool but had fantastic game in FA Cup win over Chelsea - Van Dijk

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has revealed his words of encouragement to teammate Sadio Mane after failing to beat Edouard Mendy from 12-yards in the FA Cup final played on Saturday at Wembley.

After playing to a goalless draw in 120 minutes, the Premier League heavyweights resorted to a shootout to determine the winner. The Blues missed one of their five penalties while the Reds converted their initial four and the Senegal attacker stepped up to score what would have been the winning strike.

He could not beat his national team custodian; but the Jurgen Klopp-led charges managed to win 6-5 to still be crowned.

"It feels good. Intense, it had it all, I think. They created chances, we created great chances, and in the end, it's a lottery, [it] can go either way," Van Dijk told the club's official website.

"Unfortunately, Sadio missed [a penalty], but he had a fantastic game. I said it to him as well, it shouldn't take anything of that away. But to do it after so many games we've played this season and the performance we put in, I think it's a good thing."

Meanwhile, the Reds will make a trip to Southampton to play the hosts in the Premier League on Tuesday night. Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah did not finish the game on Saturday owing to injuries and manager Klopp has provided the latest ahead of the match.

"This process has not finished yet because we only played the 120 minutes two days ago," Klopp said in a pre-match conference.

"So when the boys arrive today I have to make a lot of decisions. Then we will line up a team. What I can promise and definitely say is we will line up a team only for one reason: to try to win the game at Southampton. As difficult as it is. Because that obviously is the job to do.

"We have to see who is able to help. The 30 extra minutes [at Wembley] made a big difference, but we have to see."

Article continues below

However, the German has confirmed Roberto Firmino will play no part in Tuesday's English top-tier assignment.

Liverpool are currently four points behind leaders Manchester City and if they lose the game against Southampton, then the Citizens will be crowned.