Mane: Liverpool must play every game like vs RB Leipzig

The Reds ended a diappointing run of three consecutive defeats in the Premier League with a vital away win in Tuesday's Champions League clash

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has charged his teammates to replicate their performance in the 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in their subsequent games.

Jurgen Klopp’s men put in a spirited display at the Puskas Arena on Tuesday night to see off their German hosts after a goalless first-half.

Mohamed Salah fired the Reds ahead in the 53rd minute before Mane sealed the victory, five minutes later.

The result ended Liverpool’s run of three straight defeats in the Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester City, Leicester City - and Mane has disclosed how they can build on the win after a ‘tough game’ against the club second on the Bundesliga table behind Bayern Munich.

“I think it wasn’t an easy game. We have had a really tough time but we never doubted [ourselves],” Mane told the club website.

“We knew it wouldn’t be an easy game from the beginning and it’s not a surprise for us, so we are doing our best, we keep fighting like we can and tonight we showed our character. We played good football, even though it wasn’t our best, but at least tonight I think we deserved to win.

“For us it’s extra motivation [the recent tough spell]. Like I said, it’s not easy for us but it doesn’t make us bad and for sure this is sometimes normal.

“We know what to do now and I think we have to play every single game [with] this kind of performance, otherwise it won’t be easy for us. Let’s do our best and try every game to be like our best.”

Next up for Liverpool is the Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield on Saturday, and Mane and his teammates will be aiming for their first league win since their 3-1 victory over West Ham United on January 31.