'Mane has to improve by 10% to stay ahead of Diaz in Liverpool team' - Phillips

Former Leicester City striker Kevin Phillips believes Liverpool attacker Sadi Mane needs to up his game by at least 10% to be considered in the first team ahead of Luis Diaz.

The latter was signed recently from FC Porto and was on target last weekend as the Reds defeated Norwich City 3-1 in the Premier League. The Colombia international has been lauded for his early displays and the 48-year-old feels the Lion of Teranga has to up his game.

"Diaz is a fabulous player so he will bring competition in that area. [Jurgen] Klopp will want competition all over the pitch," Phillips told Football Insider.

"From a manager’s point of view, it’s great to have these options. [Roberto] Firmino, [Mohamed] Salah, and Mane have been at Liverpool a long time now. They need competition in that area and now they have real competition there.

"Diaz looks an incredibly good player from what I have seen. He is comfortable on the ball, can run, has an eye for a pass, and glides across the grass. From Mane’s point of view, he will know he has to up his game by an extra 10 percent to stay ahead of him."

Mane scored for his team at Anfield to take his goals tally of the season to 11 in all competitions. He has also provided an assist in those 29 games played in the ongoing season.

Egypt captain Salah was the other player who scored for the hosts to ensure they claimed vital points at home.

The Reds are aiming at toppling Manchester City; the latter lead the race for the title with 63 points from 26 games. The Citizens have won 20 games, drawn three and lost as many.

Liverpool have 57 points from 25 games; they have won 17 games, six draws and two losses. They have scored 64 goals and conceded 20.