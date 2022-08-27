Mane has goal disallowed as Borussia Monchengladbach hold Bayern Munich in Bundesliga

The Senegal forward thought he had given the Bavarian giants the lead but VAR ruled it out for offside during Saturday’s clash at the Allianz Arena

Sadio Mane had a goal disallowed as Bayern Munich drew 1-1 with Borussia Monchengladbach in a Bundesliga clash at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Mane thought he had given Bayern a 35th minute lead after tapping into an empty net from a Thomas Muller pass but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Referee Daniel Schlager briefly stopped play after the goal and headed into the review area and after a lengthy check, he ruled out the goal for an offside in the build-up, leaving the Bayern players gutted.

Before the disallowed goal, the Senegal forward had come close to scoring in the 12-minute when he produced an inaccurate low pass into the box that was blocked by one of the defenders. If the pass had slipped through, the ball would have probably ended up in the back of the net.

Mane ended the first half with one shot on target, and one blocked with a successful dribble past his markers.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winner had a 75 per cent pass accuracy after managing nine of his 12 passes while he lost possession nine times and was caught offside twice in the opening stanza.

Mane played 23 more minutes in the second half before he was replaced by Serge Gnabry in the 68th minute.

By the time he left, he had managed three more shots at Monchengladbach’s goal, one blocked, while he lost possession a total of 12 times. Mane had 31 total touches of the ball and was also caught offside once after the break.

The former Liverpool forward has scored three Bundesliga goals for Bayern so far, having netted twice in the Bavarian giants’ 7-0 thrashing of Bochum last weekend as well as in the 6-1 defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt in the season opener.

Leroy Sane’s late equaliser prevented Bayern from suffering defeat against a stubborn Monchengladbach, who extended their unbeaten run against the Bundesliga champions to an impressive five matches.

The Foals took the lead against the run of play thanks to a ruthless counterattack just before half-time, which saw Marcus Thuram charge through on goal and slot the ball beyond Manuel Neuer two minutes to the break.

However, Bayern’s late pressure saw them rescue a point seven minutes from time when substitute Jamal Musiala squared it to Sane who slotted the ball into the bottom corner from a counterattack.