'Mane a man with true morals and dignity' - Fans praise Bayern Munich star after posing without alcohol

The 30-year-old Lion of Teranga has warmed many hearts after he stayed true to his Islam tradition during Oktoberfest photoshoot

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane has received praise from a section of supporters after he was spotted in the team's group photo without holding alcohol.

The Bundesliga champions were celebrating their traditional Oktoberfest photoshoot where players raise a pint of beer, but the 30-year-old Senegal international, who is a devoted Muslim, chose not to.

Mane, who joined Bayern from Liverpool at the start of the season, has left supporters discussing his act on social media with a number backing him for sticking true to his religious beliefs.

"Mane is a man with true morals and dignity," wrote Sunusi Tanko Burra on Facebook while Patrick Ihungu said: 'No matter the situation, Sadio Mane never forgets his religion."

Jose Makauch wrote: "Well done for your act", while Uwem Uko opined: "Without beer it's not complete, but we understand."

@FrankKhalidUK wrote on Twitter: "Sadio Mane putting his religion before any sponsors, got to love & respect him even more."

@King__Eben wrote: "Sadio Mane stands to be the odd one in Bayern’s Oktoberfest group picture as he sticks to his religious values. Principle Sadio," while @mygtvsports said: "Once a Muslim always a Muslim, principled Sadio Mane," accompanied with an emoji of appreciation.

@Agent44M described the Lion of Teranga as a true believer of his religion.

"Sadio Mane chose not to hold a beer in Bayern Munich's traditional photoshoot," he said adding: "He stayed true to his beliefs. Then there is you "the influencer" who markets anything so long there is money involved."

Sadio Mane is a noble man. Man respects his beliefs and culture to the core. Massive respect," added @Jiji_Byte.

Alongside Mane, was Morocco international Noussair Mazraoui, who also did not have alcohol.

@adeyanjuCruise said: Not only Sadio Mane but Noussair Mazraoui too was a part of the photo but he didn't raise the Giant Paulaner Mug as alcohol is against their Religious beliefs. Respect."

However, @ThisIsMS2 felt Bayern had disrespected Mane by surrounding him with alcohol and urged the player to get a new team.

"Shocking… the disrespect towards their Afcon champion Sadio Mane. Surrounding a Muslim player with all that alcohol? He should move to a club that values him more," he wrote.

Since moving to Bayern, Mane has featured in all three Bundesliga matches and has scored three goals, which ranks him the joint leading scorer overall in the 2022-2023 campaign.