Mane could tarnish Liverpool legacy - Agbonlahor cautions Reds star over transfer

The ex-Three Lions attacker has advised the Senegal international to be respectful in his bid to leave the Anfield giants

Former England striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Sadio Mane is risking his status as a Liverpool legend regarding the way he is conducting himself amid transfer speculation.

The 30-year-old is reportedly keen to leave the Reds and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are one of the teams keen on his services.

With a year left on his contract, the Merseyside outfit are reluctantly ready to cash in on him rather than lose the player on a free at the end of next season.

Agbonlahor has suggested the Senegal international is not conducting himself in a respectful manner.

"I would be very careful if I was Mane to not lose his Liverpool legacy," the 35-year-old former Aston Villa attacker said.

"For me, he’s a Liverpool legend and he doesn’t want to say the wrong thing and lose the respect of the Liverpool fans.

"He says he wants to leave and he can still be respectful to Liverpool.

"They bought you, for you a big amount of money from Southampton and gave you a platform to prove you’re a top, top player. I don’t think there’s any need to say the things that he’s said."

Agbonlahor, who played for the Three Lions just thrice in his career, further advised Mane to be careful about what to say when on public platforms and what not to.

"Players need to understand now that if there’s a camera in front of you or a microphone you can’t be making jokes about your club. It’s a sensitive time for Liverpool fans," he continued

"He just needs to say ‘You know what, I want to leave, Liverpool can’t meet my contract demands, I want to go somewhere else and I’ll love Liverpool forever’. There are ways to go out."

Last season, Mane helped Liverpool win the League Cup and the FA Cup. Jurgen Klopp's team also finished second, behind Manchester City, in the Premier League and reached the final of the Uefa Champions League.

The versatile attacker also played a critical role to help Senegal win their maiden Africa Cup of Nations and later on managed to inspire them to the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.