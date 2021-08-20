'Celebrating with Liverpool teammates not enough' - Mane

The Senegal international is optimistic the fans will motivate the team to achieve greater heights this season after last season's struggles

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane believes it is not enough to celebrate goals with just his teammates but the fans too, and the return of spectators to stadiums is an extra motivation for him.

Supporters have been allowed back in stadiums this season after being restricted for the previous season and a half owing to Covid-19.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's home match against Burnley on Saturday, the Senegal international said the fans enjoy goals more than the scorer and it is special celebrating the moment with them.

"For sure, you need the fans [to celebrate properly]," Mane said as quoted by LiverpoolEcho. "You need those people."

"Celebrating with your teammates is not enough, I think you need to celebrate with the fans.

"It is always special to score goals in front of the fans, celebrate with them, and see the way they celebrate. I think sometimes they enjoy it more than yourself!

"So this gives you... I can’t explain it... it gives you extra motivation and an extra boost to go again for them and for the team."

The 29-year-old is optimistic the impact by the fans will be positive after the struggles experienced in the 2020/21 campaign where they laboured to a third-place finish.

"Like I always said, football without fans, I think it’s not football," Mane continued.

"Obviously last year, to be honest, we missed our fans a lot and honestly I think this season is going to be a different season. Especially because fans are back in the stadium and of course, we have the best fans in the world.

"I can say they played a big, big part in our success so having them back I think is another bonus for us, for sure. I can’t wait for it."

Article continues below

The Reds started their Premier League campaign with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Diogo Jota converted a Mohamed Salah pass to open the scoring in the 26th minute before the Egyptian, once again, assisted Roberto Firmino in the 65th minute.

Salah was on target in the 74th minute to ensure his team secured a comfortable win.