'Mane & Benzema only Ballon d'Or contenders' - Fans after Bayern Munich’s star scoops Caf Player of the Year award

Expectations are now high about the Senegalese’s chances of winning the much coveted award after emerging as the continent’s best

After winning the Caf African Player of the Year award, fans are now hopeful the Senegal forward Sadio Mane would bag the famed Ballon d'Or as well.

The Bayern Munich star was named the winner of the coveted award, meaning he has retained it after emerging as the winner in the 2019 edition.

Real Madrid and France international Karim Benzema and Mane, according to some fans, should be the only contenders for the Ballon d'Or.

Article continues below

Only contenders for Ballon d’or this year is Sadio Mane and Benzema, the rest aren’t even supposed to be in top5, Ronaldo had a better season than Messi, please shut your ass if you don’t know ball — Stimbar (@Stimbar_) July 22, 2022

I love Sadio mane. One of my favorite players. Ballon d’or incoming https://t.co/SH5WaxjIp2 — Miah (@Rosegoldsweats9) July 22, 2022

The world, that is what is missing and after it in 2023 the ballon' D'or will come https://t.co/Z24SnrfXV6 — SA GWANI (@gwani_abdullahi) July 22, 2022

Some wondered why Mane and Mohamed Salah have not won the Ballon d'Or while they have been key figures for Liverpool in their recent achievements.

African footballers are the most underrated footballers in the world. Sadio Mane and Salah served Liverpool to a champions league win and a premier league trophy,to a champions final and a final in afcon but have not been associated with the baloon d'or — KARIUKI (@Kariuki_14751) July 22, 2022

He may not get a ballon dor but this is African continent ball'ondor. greatly deserved Sadio Mane — Braham Coln🇺🇬🇺🇬 (@Braham_Coln) July 22, 2022

Others were outright stating that Mane has proved to be the best player from the continent once more and deserves all the good things that comes to him.

Sadio Mane has proven to be the best player in the entire African continent for the second time ⚽⚽🎯 @ — Ken More🇰🇪 (@i_am_kenmore) July 22, 2022

Sadio Mane deserve all the nice things man.. — Inah•ETH• (@Inah7__) July 22, 2022

Undoubtedly the best 👌

Sadio Mane Maaaane #CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/KX3AikOhNB — Nsereko H K Afriqana (@nserekohkafriqa) July 22, 2022

While some were celebrating Mane, another decided to compare him with his former Liverpool teammate Salah and stated that Munich's star has had a better career than the Egyptian.

The comparison comes after Mane dismissed the perceived rivalry between him and Salah.

Sadio Mane has a better legacy than Mohammed salah — Chris Creed (@AyikaChristoph5) July 22, 2022

An impressed supporter decided to lay down Mane’s achievement and claimed he is not talked about enough despite his career milestones.

What a incredible 2022 year for Sadio Mané



- Became Senegal's all-time top scorer - Became Afcon Champion

- Sent Senegal to World cup

- Won FA cup and League cup

- Won African player of the year



Isn’t talked about enough pic.twitter.com/oL8sHJQyru — • 🇩🇪 (@RoseAndIce) July 22, 2022

Former Bayern Munich and German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn also took time to celebrate the African star.