The Lion of Teranga opted to join the Bavarians after stating they had an enticing project that he wanted to be part of

Sadio Mane's representative and advisor Bacary Cisse has hinted there might have been a problem between the newly signed Bayern Munich attacker and former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah.

The duo played a vital role together to help the Merseyside outfit win major trophies in both England and Europe.

Despite suggesting the grass was not always green between the two players at Anfield, Cisse has insisted the two players had huge respect for one another.

"They are attackers who want to make their team win. But yes, at some point, the behaviour of one can annoy the other," Cisse told TV5 Monde Afrique as quoted by Wiw Sport.

"This was the case at one point. But there are no clouds between Salah and Sadio, they have always maintained good relations.

"They have a cordial relationship, really professional. The proof, we have all seen the [farewell] message from Mohamed Salah to [Sadio Mane].

"[Mane], also, had the foresight to hit back. Sure enough, at one point, people talked left and right that their relationship had deteriorated but that's not the case."

Cisse has further stated they were impressed by the Bavarians' project and that is why the Lion of Teranga did not hesitate to take their offer despite other interests.

"He [Mane] himself was very clear during [his] press conference [as a Bayern player]. This transfer came at the right time and he chose the right club," Cisse added.

"Everyone knows Sadio has done the rounds with Liverpool. He stayed there for six years and won all possible titles with this club, including the title of top scorer [of the Premier League in 2019].

"Sportingly, we had to look for a challenge elsewhere, and the Bayern Munich project was attractive, we couldn't spit on it."

Rumours have been circulating that Mane was not happy with his salary at Liverpool and opted to move for financial gains, but Cisse has denied it.

"We did not want to communicate on this. A player like Sadio Mane cannot have such a low salary as people claim. It is not possible.

"Moreover, the figures that we see from left to right, in the media, are completely erroneous. Even when he arrived from Southampton, his salary was still much higher than reported in the press."

Mane might make his competitive debut for the Bavarians on July 30 against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga Super Cup.