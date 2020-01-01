Manchester United's Shaw rates Victor Moses as toughest opponent ahead of Messi and Bale

The left-back said the former Nigeria international is the most difficult opponent he's faced in his career

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has picked Inter Milan's Victor Moses as the toughest opponent he had played against, ahead of Lionel Messi, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard.

Shaw recalled a game against Chelsea he featured in when he was at Southampton at the age of 17 and Moses was a thorn in his side with his pace and strength.

The England international moved to Manchester United in 2014 and he's played against the best in the game including Barcelona star Messi and Real Madrid's Hazard, but he thinks the Chelsea loanee stands out as the toughest.

"People always think I'm joking, but one of my hardest games ever was against Victor Moses when I was coming in as a 17-year-old at Southampton," Shaw told his club website.

"Maybe because I was so young. He was really quick, direct, strong and that was a challenge for me.

"I've played against the likes of Gareth Bale, Messi and Hazard, and they were all so good, but I always remember Victor Moses as a really tough opponent as well."

Moses is currently on a six-month loan at Serie A club Inter Milan, after struggling for game time at Fenerbahce in the first half of the 2019-20 season.

He made seven appearances for Antonio Conte's side before sporting activities in Italy were suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.