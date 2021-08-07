Manchester United's Lingard forced to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19

The playmaker, whose future remains the subject of speculation after last season's loan at West Ham, will miss this weekend's game with Everton

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard has been forced to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19, the club has confirmed.

The Red Devils playmaker has been a regular presence for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side across pre-season, amid speculation over his future following a successful loan stint with West Ham last term.

But he will now sit out their final warm-up game against Everton, before the new Premier League season gets underway, after he was diagnosed with a case of coronavirus.

What has been said?

"Jesse Lingard is unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19," the club confirmed in a pre-match statement. "He is isolating in line with Government and Premier League Guidelines."

Lingard further confirmed the news, writing on Twitter shortly afterwards: "[I'm] really gutted to have tested positive after a good pre-season.

"Luckily, I feel fine and will follow the guidelines and be back with the boys on pitch very soon! Thank you for your support."

Really gutted to have tested positive after a good pre season, luckily I feel fine and will follow the guidelines and be back with the boys on pitch very soon! Thank you for your support ❤️ — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) August 7, 2021

The bigger picture

Lingard's positive test comes in the wake of a previous Covid-19 outbreak amid the United playing group late last month, an incident that forced the cancellation of their penultimate pre-season friendly against Preston North End.

Article continues below

With the Premier League season opener against old rivals Leeds United looming on August 14, Solskjaer will have his fingers crossed that he is not forced to combat a second wave within the club.

Meanwhile, several of United's internationals, such as Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, will face Everton this weekend, though Jadon Sancho is expected to be made to wait for his club debut.

Further reading