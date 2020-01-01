Manchester United’s Ighalo to battle Cummings, Idah for a place in FA Cup Team of the Season

The former Nigeria international is in line to be rewarded for his impressive performances in the competition

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo will slug it out with Shrewsbury Town’s Jason Cummings, Port Vale’s Tom Pope and Norwich City’s Adam Idah for a place in the FA Cup Team of the Season.

The former Nigeria international was in a terrific form in the competition, scoring three goals in three appearances to help the Red Devils reach the semi-final stage of the tournament.

The forward scored twice against Derby County and found the back of the net in their victory over Norwich City.

His eye-catching performances in front of goal have seen him nominated for the best striker role in the competition.

Pick your striker 💥@ManUtd's Odion Ighalo@shrewsweb's Jason Cummings@OfficialPVFC's Tom Pope@NorwichCityFC's Adam Idah

Arsenal won the 2019-20 edition of the tournament, clinching a 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Chelsea in the final at Wembley earlier this month.

Ighalo joined the Old Trafford outfit in the January transfer window's deadline day on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

The 31-year-old has since found the back of the net five times and provided one assist in 18 appearances across all competitions.

The forward recently earned a loan contract extension until January 2021 with the Old Trafford outfit following his form for the side so far.

Ighalo has previously starred in the Premier League for Watford before moving to China to team up with Changchun Yatai in 2017.

The striker bagged 33 goals in 82 league games and won December's Premier League Player of the Month award in 2015.

Ighalo started his career with Norwegian club Lyn Oslo in 2007 before joining Italian side Udinese in 2008, where he spent six years.

The forward inspired the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt before he retired from international duty.

The striker scored 16 goals in 35 appearances for the three-time African champions since he made his debut against Uganda in 2015.