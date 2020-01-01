Manchester United’s Bailly aims dig at Mourinho with Solskjaer comments

The Ivorian centre-back is relishing the opportunity of working with the former striker who won six league titles with the Red Devils

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has described Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a manager who communicates well and can help the team go from strength to strength.

Despite his recent struggles with injuries, the 25-year-old is enjoying the leadership of the Norwegian manager with United sitting fifth in the Premier League table.

After his successful spell at Old Trafford as a player, Solskjaer returned to Old Trafford as a manager in December 2018, succeeding Jose Mourinho at the helm.

More teams

Bailly who has played four matches across all competitions this season, and praised the 47-year-old for his man-management off the pitch which made him more like an uncle to the rest of the players.

"Yeah, it's also important being able to work with someone who is a former player," Bailly told ESPN FC.

"Someone who understands the players' situations, understands all the things that can happen from time to time.

"Because football is not just played on the pitch, it's also about all the things that go on around the game, the things that people don't see... and he is someone that gets that and it helps the team a lot. Besides being a coach, he's just a normal person you know?

"Yeah, I would say like an uncle... and having someone like that in the club gives the players more strength.

Article continues below

"The truth is, he's someone that will always talk to you. He always communicates well. He gives you so much confidence... because as a footballer, you go through moments where you feel low and he can read that and when he sees that he immediately comes over to you and talks to you.

"He offers advice so that you can regain confidence and for me, that's so important because like I said, we have a very young team an if we have a coach like that then the team will go from strength to strength."

Mourinho brought Bailly to Manchester from Villarreal in the summer of 2016 but injuries have restricted the Ivory Coast international to just 52 Premier League appearances in four seasons.