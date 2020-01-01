'It's a different feeling' - Man Utd's win against PSG not the same as famous 2019 victory, says Solskjaer

With the match played behind closed doors because of Covid-19, the United boss felt the win wasn't the same as his previous victory at the venue

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was proud of Manchester United for another memorable late Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain but said it was not the same in a "sterile" atmosphere.

After Anthony Martial's own goal restored parity following Bruno Fernandes' first-half penalty, Marcus Rashford arrowed in an 87th-minute winner to ensure United overcame last season's finalists 2-1 in their Group H opener at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

United became the first team to beat PSG at home more than once in the Champions League, with Rashford having struck a stoppage-time spot-kick to secure a 3-1 win on their previous visit – a result that sent them into the 2018-19 quarter-finals on away goals.

However, with no fans in attendance in Paris on this occasion due to restrictions in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, Solskjaer acknowledged there was not the same feeling.

"It's a different feeling from the last time we won here, it's at the start of the group stage but we've beaten a fantastic team," Solskjaer told BT Sport.

"Last time it was a knockout and it was euphoric, this is sterile without the fans but it's still excellent and we deserved to win."

When Marcus Rashford scored Manchester United winner in Paris...

David de Gea produced some impressive saves to keep out Angel Di Maria, Layvin Kurzawa and Kylian Mbappe, who was marshalled impressively by Axel Tuanzebe in his first appearance since December 2019.

Tuanzebe played on the right side of a back three that included Luke Shaw, with Alex Telles handed a debut at left wing-back.

"When you go away to a team like this against Neymar and Mbappe you have to defend well and your keeper will have to make saves," said Solskjaer.

"We know Axel's qualities. He is a top defender and his first game in 10 months was testament to the quality he has."

Before netting the winner to secure a 10th straight away victory for United in all competitions for the first time in their history, Rashford had struggled to execute efficiently despite being regularly released in behind the defence.

He was twice kept out by Keylor Navas before finally finding the back of the net with the help of the base of the left post.

Rashford said: "For me, they were both opportunities to win the game. As a striker, in the game late on, that's the mentality. You might only get one chance. It gets us the three points.

"It's a good performance but also one where we have a lot to build on. I always believe in the team. As players it's important to believe in the system that the manager chooses to play. We did that fantastically.

"It was tough but we kept the intensity high. We had to defend very deep at times. They have some amazing players. In the low block it can be tough but the guys on the sides – the full-backs – they defended unbelievably. When we defend like that man-to-man, we can do great things.

"Every game requires different tactics and a different performance but what has to stay the same is the intensity. The intensity was key for us tonight. We kept going for 90 minutes. We are very happy."