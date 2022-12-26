Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch & stream the Man Utd versus Nottingham Forest Premier League clash, plus kick-off time & team news

Manchester United welcome Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford on Tuesday as the two sides resume Premier League action following the World Cup break.

Erik ten Hag's side showed little sign of being affected by Cristiano Ronaldo's acrimonious exit from the club as they made light work of Burnley in the Carabao Cup last Wednesday and the Dutch coach will be expecting more of the same against a Forest side that has struggled in the league. However, Forest, too, will be full of confidence after easily beating Blackburn Rovers 4-1 last time out.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Date: December 27, 2022 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

Where to watch Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Fans in the U.S. can also watch the match on the USA Network and NBC Universo.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be available to stream live using Amazon Prime Video.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. USA Network / NBC Universo fuboTV UK N/A Amazon Prime Video

Manchester United squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka Defenders Lindelof, Jones, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Mengi Midfielders Fernandes, Eriksen, Fred, Casemiro, Van de Beek, McTominay Forwards Martial, Rashford, Antony, Sancho, Pellistri, Elanga, Shoretire, Garnacho

Harry Maguire missed the Carabao Cup win over Burnley due to illness, with Casemiro deputising as a makeshift centre-back in the game. His involvement in the game against Forest will depend on how much he recovers. Man Utd's first-choice centre-backs, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, are doubts for the match, with Martinez celebrating a World Cup triumph with Argentina, while Varane suffered defeat in the final.

Jadon Sancho is not expected to be available for the game and Ronaldo has, of course, left Old Trafford, departing in somewhat bitter circumstances after airing a long list of grievances in a sensational interview with Piers Morgan.

Possible Man Utd starting lineup: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Lindelof, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes; Rashford, Garnacho, Martial.

Nottingham Forest squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Hennessey, Smith Defenders Biancone, Cook, Worrall, Williams, Toffolo, Niakhate, Aurier, McKenna, Richards, Bade, Boly, Lodi Midfielders Mangala, Colback, Gibbs-White, Lingard, O'Brien, Cafu, Kouyate, Yates, Freuler, Scarpa Forwards Awoniyi, Surridge, Johnson, Dennis, Taylor

Dean Henderson is not eligible to play the game because he is not permitted to feature against his parent club. Wales number one Wayne Hennessey is expected to step up between the posts or else Jordan Smith, who was on the bench for the last game.

Jesse Lingard faces his former club full of confidence, having scored in the Carabao Cup against Blackburn, while Brennan Johnson got two in the win.

Forest will be without Omar Richards, Moussa Niakhate, Cheikhou Kouyate and Giulian Biancone, but Serge Aurier and Morgan Gibbs-White could be involved.

Possible Nottingham Forest starting lineup: Hennessey; Toffolo, Boly, Worrall, Williams; Freuler, Mangala, Yates; Lingard, Johnson, Awoniyi.