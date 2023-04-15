Manchester United takeover: American private equity giant Carlyle in talks with Glazers over minority investment

The global investment firm Carlyle are in discussions about buying a large minority stake in Manchester United.

American giant in talks

Raises prospect of Glazers remaining

Takeover continues to drag on

WHAT HAPPENED? Sky News reports that the Nasdaq-listed private equity firm are in talks with the Glazer family over a 'major investment' in the club. Though the exact size and structure of the deal are unknown, the bid is reported as 'serious' and ongoing for 'some time'. The negotiations raise the prospect of the Glazer family remaining at Old Trafford.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The takeover saga took a further twist this week with the Glazers and the bank in charge of conducting the sale introducing an unexpected third round of bidding. This prompted one bidder to withdraw, slamming the process as a 'farce', and an outcry from supporter groups and former players.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

AND WHAT'S MORE: A new deadline of April 28 has been set. Two outright bidders in Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe remain in the running but the news of serious talks with potential minority owners raise the prospect that there maybe more twists to come.

DID YOU KNOW? The sale of the NFL's Washington Commander was this week agreed for a figure of £4.8 billion ($6 billion). An outright sale of United is likely to eclipse even this figure as the highest amount ever paid for a sporting entity.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? This latest development will no doubt be the talk of the terraces when the Red Devils travel to Nottingham Forest tomorrow afternoon. United's increasingly exasperated fanbase will be hoping for a resolution ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.