Manchester United offer McTominay injury update after midfielder omitted from Scotland squad

The Red Devils man started the new season well but has been left out of Steve Clarke's latest squad amid an unspecified length lay-off

Manchester United have confirmed that Scott McTominay is set for an unspecified lay-off after the midfielder was a surprise omission from Scotland's squad for the September international break.

The Red Devils star, who impressed in their season opener against Leeds United, was restricted to a short spell off the bench against Southampton in their second game of the campaign.

Now, United have revealed that McTominay has had an operation for a groin issue that has hampered him across pre-season, leaving him sidelined for the near-future.

What has been said?

“Scott has undergone surgery for an ongoing groin injury that was causing significant pain when playing,” the Red Devils confirmed in a club statement.

“Having tried all other treatment options in pre-season, surgery was deemed necessary to resolve the issue.

“We hope to have him back soon.”

McTominay poised to miss busy September

The absence of their midfield workhorse is a blow for United, who look set for a jam-packed start to the autumn, with league, cup and European clashes all on the agenda.

They will discover who they will face in the Champions League group stages this week, while they have been drawn against West Ham in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Premier League clashes with Newcastle, the Hammers once more and Aston Villa also await following this weekend's game with Wolves.

Scotland issue pair of maiden call-ups

In McTominay's absence, coach Steve Clarke has called on Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson, who has earned a first call-up into the senior international set-up following his impressive form.

Article continues below

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark, a key member of the Perth outfit's Cup double success last term, is also a maiden inclusion in the squad, while uncapped Motherwell shot stopper Liam Kelly, also makes the cut.

Kenny McLean also returns after missing out on Euro 2020 through injury, while Liverpool's Andy Robertson and Arsenal's Kieran Tierney headline the Premier League contingent.

Further reading