Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith reveals the first team player who has helped him the most

The Red Devils under-23s player made his senior debut in November and has spoken about the man who advises him

Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith has revealed the first team player he is closest to is Scott McTominay as the Scotland international has been helping him out.

Galbraith was handed his first team debut by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November when he came off the bench in United’s Europa League group stage defeat in Astana for a two-minute cameo.

The 18-year-old has trained with the first team on a number of occasions since and revealed his closest friend in the Solskjaer’s squad is fellow academy graduate McTominay.

More teams

“Scott is a similar age to me and will just help me out,” Galbraith replied when asked who he was closest to in the first team.

The under-23s midfielder made his Northern Ireland debut in September against Luxembourg last year and spoke of his mother’s pride as she cried in the stands at Windsor Park. At the time he told the BBC: “I'm lost for words. It was absolutely unreal.”

But, when pushed to pick between his national team debut or his United cameo in November the teenager decided on his run out in Astana.

“Obviously I would choose my debut for United, it got me a few more followers on Insta,” the midfielder joked in a question and answer session with David James Kerr. “I thought the experience of my debut would have been worse because of the crowd but as soon as you’re on the pitch you don’t really think about it.”

Article continues below

Galbraith will be hoping for more first team opportunities next season and to follow the path of close friend Mason Greenwood. “We’ve been playing together since the under-16s, so we’re good mates,” the midfielder said about his relationship with the striker.

However, even if he does make it into the first team on a regular basis he still won’t be selecting himself when playing on FIFA any time soon.

“I don’t play myself on FIFA,” he said. “Even next season if I broke into the first team, I still wouldn’t pick myself. The players that would go in my ultimate team would be Pele, Frank Lampard and Ruud Gullit.”