Man Utd to make dramatic late Mason Greenwood U-turn & dump striker after fan backlash

Manchester United will reportedly make a major U-turn on Mason Greenwood and dump him from their squad, according to a new report.

The Sun claims that United are set to leave Greenwood out of their squad after a major backlash from the club's supporters.

The Athletic had reported earlier this month that United planned to reintegrate the striker into their squad with the decision confirmed internally, and videos were reportedly recorded with chief executive Richard Arnold explaining the decision.

Greenwood has been suspended since January 2022, when he was arrested. In October 2022, he was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The United forward denied all the charges.

All charges against him were dropped in February, with a statement from the Crown Prosecution Service explaining that "a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction".

United have been conducting an internal investigation to ultimately decide if Greenwood should be reintegrated into the first-team setup.

However, following the reports that they were poised to bring the player back, there has been a major backlash from fans, with a female supporter group having released a powerful statement on August 11 demanding United didn't allow him to re-join the squad.

Celebrity United fan Rachel Riley is another to have expressed her concern, while some of the club's staff are reportedly considering resigning from their positions if Greenwood is given the green light to return.

United issued a statement on August 16 insisting that they had not made any decision although The Sun now claims that the Red Devils will not be bringing the former England international back, and that they are now "rapidly rewriting statements" that had allegedly been prepared in advance.

Should Greenwood not be allowed back into the first-team squad, It is not clear if United will release him from his contract or facilitate a move away, potentially on loan, which has been mooted as a possible option in the past.