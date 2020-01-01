Manchester United to remind Rojo of responsibilities after he broke lockdown rules

The Argentina international defender is currently on loan at Estudiantes and a social media video showed the 30-year-old smoking and playing poker

Manchester United will remind Marcos Rojo of his responsibilities after he was pictured breaking lockdown rules in Argentina.

The defender is currently on loan at Estudiantes until the end of the season and a video, which was posted on social media and later deleted, showed the centre back playing poker and smoking with his friends.

Argentina, like most of the world, is currently in lockdown until at least May 10 due to the Covid-19 pandemic which means gatherings are not permitted.

It is understood United will contact the 30-year-old to remind him of his responsibilities and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to have taken a dim view of Rojo’s actions.

The defender, who had made just one Premier League start this season before he went out on loan in January, has not been part of the Norwegian’s plans since he took charge at Old Trafford and has struggled for game time.

Rojo made just nine appearances in all competitions before he left on loan, and with the arrival of Harry Maguire last summer, the 30-year-old fell further down the pecking order and he is hoping to extend his loan spell at his childhood club after the season was halted due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

“If it depends on me, I will speak to Manchester United's management about the possibility of staying here for another six months,” Rojo told local radio programme Estudiantes Y Su Gente.

“I will feel a tremendous sense of pain if I have to leave after playing in so few matches. I am completely recovered now, and fit to play once more.”

The centre back is the latest footballer to break the lockdown rules. Everton striker Moise Kean was caught hosting a house party during lockdown in England at his Cheshire home while Aston Villa midfielder, and United target, Jack Grealish apologised after he was spotted leaving a party at his former teammate’s house.

Lockdown rules in England are currently in place until at least May 7 and the Premier League are in ongoing discussions with the government over "Project Restart" in an effort to work out the safest and best way for football to start again.