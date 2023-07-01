Manchester United's interest confirmed! Inter CEO Beppe Marotta reveals Red Devils have made approach for goalkeeper Andre Onana

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has confirmed Manchester United's interest in goalkeeper Andre Onana, but the Italians are yet to receive a formal offer.

Inter CEO confirms Utd's interest

Inter Will evaluate offer

Inter want €50m for the goalkeeper

WHAT HAPPENED? Marotta further stated that if the Red Devils make a formal offer for Onana in the coming days, both the club and the player will evaluate it carefully.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at the Gran Gala in Rimini, Marotta said: "Manchester United have expressed an interest (in Onana) which may or may not lead to an offer in the next few days. Once that happens, both Inter and the player will carefully assess it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Alfredo Pedulla, the Premier League giants are preparing an offer of €45 million (£38.5m/$49m) plus bonuses for the Cameroonian custodian. Inter, though, want €50m (£43m/$54.5m) as a base price along with add-ons. Once the offer comes to Inter, they will engage in negotiations with the Red Devils.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? With David de Gea yet to sign a new deal, United will be keen on sealing the deal for Onana this summer to bolster the goalkeeping department.