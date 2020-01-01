‘Manchester United improvement is clear’ – Wan-Bissaka sees more to come from him and Red Devils

The highly-rated full-back has seen his debut campaign at Old Trafford disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, but he is taking plenty of positives

The improvement made by Manchester United in the 2019-20 campaign is “clear to see”, says Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with more expected from the Red Devils and their £50 million ($61m) right-back whenever competitive football resumes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were making positive progress prior to reaching a coronavirus-enforced break. New life had been breathed into a Premier League top-four bid, while progress was also being enjoyed in FA Cup and Europa League competition.

Uncomfortable questions regarding consistency and commitment of certain individuals had been quietened, while Solskjaer has seemingly edged away from the chopping block once more.

Wan-Bissaka is among those taking plenty of encouragement from United’s recent showings, with an 11-game unbeaten run enjoyed before hitting lockdown.

“When you look back at our performances from the early weeks of the season compared to how we were playing in the weeks before lockdown, the improvements are clear to see,” Wan-Bissaka told United’s official website. “You can see how confident we’re getting in front of goal and we’re just getting better as a team.”

Wan-Bissaka has slotted seamlessly into the fold on the back of a big-money transfer in 2019, and the 22-year-old says his game can be taken to even greater heights.

The former Crystal Palace star added: “Obviously when I’ve been watching the games back I’ve had an eye on my own performances too, and I’m happy with how things have gone so far in my first season at United. I really enjoyed the two Premier League derbies against City.

“It was a big decision for me to come to United and things have gone well, but when the time comes when we can get back to playing football, I know there’s still a lot more to come from me.”

Wan-Bissaka helped United to claim a league double over arch-rivals City, with those outings highlighting the qualities that he brings to the fold.

Asked to pick out his toughest opponent, the England hopeful said: “I’d say Raheem Sterling; those are the battles I’ve enjoyed the most.

“He keeps going, just keeps on coming at you. Doesn’t matter if he doesn’t get past you in one challenge, he keeps coming back for more every time. That’s what I like.

“I’ve been happy with my performances in both league derbies and the results both times were just what we needed.

“The second one was just before lockdown, and that was an incredible afternoon. We were prepared for that game and we showed that as a team on the pitch. When Scott McTominay scored the second goal, the whole stadium just went off and you could see what it meant to everyone.”