'Then he has to go' - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag lays down challenge to Harry Maguire despite club accepting offer from West Ham

Alex Brotherton
Harry Maguire was at fault for Athletic Bilbao's goal.Getty
Erik ten Hag says Harry Maguire must leave Manchester United if he is not confident enough to prove his worth, but insisted he's happy with him.

  • Ten Hag issues Maguire with challenge
  • Maguire out of favour at Old Trafford
  • United accepted £30m West Ham offer

WHAT HAPPENED? The United boss has challenged Maguire to fight for a starting spot in his team, but has conceded that if the centre-back is not up to it then he should leave the club this summer. The Red Devils have accepted a £30 million ($38m) offer from West Ham for the defender.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in a press conference, Ten Hag said: "He has the ability to be a top-class centre-back. He is the best for England so why shouldn't he be the best for us? But he has to prove it. When he is not confident enough to fight then he has to go, then he has to make a decision. But I'm happy with him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire was stripped of the United captaincy this summer and now finds himself as Ten Hag's fifth-choice central defender, with left-back Luke Shaw above him in the pecking order.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? Ten Hag is understood to want to bring in a replacement before letting Maguire leave. The world's most expensive defender could well end up staying at Old Trafford this summer, and is expected to be involved in the squad in United's Premier League opener against Wolves on Monday.

