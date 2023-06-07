Out of nowhere! Manchester United closing in on deal for Monaco and France defender Axel Disasi

Manchester United are closing in on a surprise transfer for Monaco defender Axel Disasi, according to reports.

United 'close' to securing new centre-back

Monaco want €40m

Disasi could become first summer signing

WHAT HAPPENED? The move has seemingly come out of nowhere, with multiple outlets in France claiming that United have 'no issue' with the French club's asking price of around €40m (£34.5m). L’Équipe report that although the deal is described as 'close', the two clubs have not actually commenced formal negotiations.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik ten Hag appears to be keen to bolster his defensive options this summer, with Harry Maguire likely to leave the club. United have previously been linked with Napoli centre-back Kim Min-Jae but Diasi is, similarly, a right-footed central defender who is 25 and has three caps for France.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It remains to be seen what other areas United reinforce in this summer's transfer window. Mason Mount and Declan Rice appear to be midfield targets, while the club have been heavily touted to make marquee additions in both the goalkeeping and central striking roles.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? United start their pre-season preparations against Leeds in Oslo on July 12, before a game in Edinburgh against Lyon on July 19; then embarking on a summer tour of the USA.