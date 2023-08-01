Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes sends message to Portugal team following historic USWNT draw in Women's World Cup

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes sent a message to the Portugal women's team after they were eliminated from the Women's World Cup.

Portugal exited Women's World Cup at group stage

Gave a good account of themselves on first appearance

Fernandes offers message of support

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese women's team came within inches of eliminating reigning champions the USWNT in the 0-0 draw on Tuesday. It wasn't to be for them as they finished third in Group E, a point behind the US who scraped their way through to the knockouts.

Portugal's maiden finals appearance came to an end but their efforts didn't go unnoticed as Fernandes uploaded a story to his Instagram, saying: "The history you have written in women's football for Portugal will be forever remembered! And the most beautiful thing is that you are still at the beginning and you will make more history and make us even more proud as you did in this World Cup. Thank you for representing us so well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Regardless of their exit, the Portuguese players can be proud of their efforts as women's football in the country continues to improve. The national team can now add a World Cup finals appearance to their repertoire after playing in the 2017 and 2022 European Championships. They're yet to make it out of the groups at any major international tournament, though.

WHAT NEXT FOR FERNANDES? After recently being appointed as captain of Manchester United, the Portuguese midfielder will be wanting his side's pre-season form to improve before the Premier League gets underway in less than two weeks time.