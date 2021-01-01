Manchester United and Ajax target Kamaldeen named in Ghana squad for Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire friendlies

The Nordsjaelland winger features in a 30-man squad for matches against the Atlas Lions and the Elephants in June

Manchester United and Ajax target Kamaldeen Sulemana and Leicester City centre-back Daniel Amartey are back in Ghana’s squad ahead of the team’s upcoming friendly fixtures against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire.

The two players are among the most conspicuous returnees as Black Stars head coach CK Akonnor announced a 30-man roster for the upcoming matches.

Ghana are set to face Morrocco away in Rabat on June 8 before hosting Cote d’Ivoire four days later in Cape Coast.

Both games are part of preparations for the commencement of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in September, when the Black Stars face Ethiopia and South Africa in their opening two games.

Kamaldeen, who has become a key transfer target for Ajax, Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen, returns to national duty after being snubbed in the last two call-ups.

Meanwhile, Leicester defender Amartey is back with the Black Stars after a three-year injury-induced absence.

There are also returns for Reading right-back Andy Yiadom, Strasbourg centre-back Alexander Djiku, Saudi-based winger Samuel Owusu, China-based Frank Acheampong and Brentford attacker Tariqe Fosu.

Belgium-based winger Kamal Sowah has earned a second chance to make his debut after his inability to honour his first call-up in March while there have been first-time invitations for Ankaragucu attacker Joseph Paintsil and Medeama midfielder Rashid Nortey.

Celta Vigo centre-back Joseph Aidoo, Hoffenheim defender Kasim Adams, Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru and Gent winger Osman Bukari have been, however, overlooked.

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu is also not in the squad.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko), Ibrahim Danlad (King Faisal)

Left-backs: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK), Gideon Mensah (Vitoria Guimaraes)

Right-backs: Andy Yaidom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC)

Centre-backs: Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Joseph Adjei (Legon Cities), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens FC)

Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen FC), Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Kudus Mohammed (Ajax Amsterdam), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens SC), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Baba Idrissu (RCD Mallorca)

Left-wingers: Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spezia), Frank Acheampong (Shenzhen FC), Tariqe Fosu Henry (Brentford FC)

Right-wngers: Kamal Sowah (OH Leuven), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Nordsjaelland)

Strikers: Andre Ayew (Swansea City FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace FC), Kwame Opoku (USM Alger), Joseph Paintsil (Ankaragücu).