‘Manchester United about to make good Ten Hag look average’ – Fans debate Ajax manager’s appointment

After Manchester United confirmed Erik Ten Hag as their permanent manager beginning next season, fans have debated his arrival and whether he stands a chance to be successful with the English side.

Some fans expressed their pessimism, saying the 52-year-old tactician will not succeed as Jose Mourinho also failed to help restore glory days at Old Trafford.

Erik Ten Hag is a good coach Manchester United about to make him look average — Squinji (@CashbaggYo) April 21, 2022

Even Jose Mourinho didn't fix Manchester United but you trust Erik Ten Hag...smh — SHIZZY AYO🕊️ (@shizzyayo1) April 21, 2022

Some fans claimed Ten Hag is inheriting ‘an awful squad’ and listed the players he would want or not.

DDG Varane Fred Bruno Sancho are the Only Ones I'd Keep #MUFC Erik ten Hag is Taking on an Awful Squad — KSN (@Kulz83) April 21, 2022

Daley Blind back at Man Utd, who says no? — Erik Ten Hag is here! (@YaneKariuki) April 21, 2022

Others believe Donny van de Beek – who scored 32 goals in 110 games for Ajax under Ten Hag and is now on loan at Everton – should be reunited with his former manager.

Donny Van de beek on Ten Hag’s first day at United. pic.twitter.com/5JQYMEcd2Y — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) April 21, 2022

Donny van de Beek right now pic.twitter.com/eVfVYVdhLs — Lesilo Rula (@kay_mahapa) April 21, 2022

Donny Van De Beek after Manchester United announced Erik Ten Hag as manager pic.twitter.com/Qy33XQwVol — Kweku Spider 🕷🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@lyp_ton1) April 21, 2022

Another chose to cautiously manage his expectations under the new coach saying he has been proven wrong after hyping the arrival of previous tacticians.

Erik Ten Hag I have hyped many managers in the past and all have fail terribly therefore, am not gonna hype you. Welcome to the biggest club in the world #MUFC🔴 pic.twitter.com/YKS9h2snIv — ¥̵£̵ℕ̵̃™̵ (@Thee_Lord_) April 21, 2022

If Man U don’t get rid of Ronaldo and Maguire, especially Ronaldo, they’ll transform their new manager from ten Hag to ten Hang 🤣😂😅 — Obi=Competence+Equity (@Balatic) April 21, 2022

While another cautioned there should not be ‘favourite players’ and that the new manager must be given ample time if he has to bring success back to Old Trafford.

A huge welcome to Erik ten Hag and thanks to Ralf Rangnick for holding it together before his arrival.



If we truly want him to succeed, we have to throw all our support behind him and not some favorite players. pic.twitter.com/uxufDmdVrF — KING Oakwood (@kingOakwood) April 21, 2022

One fan stated the new manager - who becomes the Red Devil’s fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013 – is the best bet since the Scot's departure.

Erik Ten Hag is the best and most exciting manager we've hired post Fergie. — Monstar Man (@Monstar_Man) April 21, 2022

Another jokingly said the Red Devils’ appointment of Ten Hag would not assure success, as Pep Guardiola has done at Manchester City.

@ManUtd board thinks it's by having a bald coach, so they went to sign Erik ten Hag thinking he'll do what Pep Guardiola is doing at @ManCity



😂😂😂😂😂#ErikTenHag#WelcomeErik#ErikOut pic.twitter.com/7WNySqpbyx — 'Dipo 'Yomi (@diipoyourmii) April 21, 2022

So....

Manchester Derby will now become,

BALDchester derby eh..... #PremierLeague Manchester United #ErikTenHag Manchester — Chidy🌠🌠 (@RealChidy_19) April 21, 2022

One fan seemingly put his last hope of Manchester United's resuscitation on the Dutchman, who signed a three-year contract, with a 12-month extension option beyond that point.

If Erik Ten Hag fails to turn things around for @ManUtd, then this football club is well and truly done and dusted. — Laino_2 (@CitizenTha) April 21, 2022

