Manchester MP 'really disappointed' with how Man Utd have handled Mason Greenwood decision

A Manchester MP has said he is "really disappointed" with how Manchester United have handled the decision on whether to reincorporate Mason Greenwood.

Andrew Western, the Labour MP for Stretford and Urmston, urged the club to act 'with integrity' and to prioritise making the 'correct decision'.

Western posted on Twitter: "Really disappointed at how United have handled this. They should be focused on making the correct decision, speaking up in support of victims of domestic abuse & sexual assault, and acting with integrity. The club must realise this isn’t a PR crisis it’s about doing what’s right."

Greenwood has been suspended since being arrested in January 2022 and subsequently charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. All charges against the player were dropped in February of this year leaving the club to conduct an internal investigation to decide whether to reincorporate the player into the first team squad.

Matters came to a head this week when The Athletic reported that chief executive Richard Arnold had told staff in early August that the club were going to reintegrate Greenwood into the squad, but had delaying making the decision public.

Although the club released a statement insisting a decision had yet to be made, further reports from The Athletic alleged that United had already began planning public relations operations in anticipation of the striker's return.

Western's statement joins a chorus of disapproval against United's handling of the situation. The high-profile TV presenter Rachel Riley publicly vowed to stop supporting the club if Greenwood returns. While sources from within the club warned that a number of staff members have considered resigning if the striker is brought back.