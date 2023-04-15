With Arsenal having dropped points against Liverpool, Manchester City have the opportunity to cut the deficit down to three points.

The Premier League title race is about to reach its crescendo as Manchester City welcome relegation-threatened Leicester City.

Last weekend, City won 4-1 away at Southampton, with Erling Haaland returning to the starting line-up and scoring a brace. City's title race rivals, Arsenal, on the other hand, surrendered a two-goal lead at Anfield to come away with just one point, gifting Pep Guardiola's men the chance to reduce the gap to just three points.

If Cityzens win today, the Arsenal-City game on April 26 could very well decide the fate of this title race.

Guardiola's troops will be buoyed by their emphatic 3-0 win against Champions League favourites earlier this week as they have one foot in the semi-finals of Europe's premier club competition, having made it to the last four for the last two seasons.

Leicester City, meanwhile, have appointed former Norwich City boss Dean Smith as they new manager following Brendan Rodgers' sacking last week.

Sitting in 19th place in the Premier League table, the 2015-16 champions face the unpleasant prospect of being relegated for the first time since they gained promotion in the 2014-15 season.

Their last win in the league came against Tottenham Hotspur in February, a brilliant 4-1 victory at the King Power Stadium. However, their record since that win has been atrocious: seven losses and a draw in the eight games since has put them in a dangerous position, three points away from 17th-placed Everton.

Manchester City vs Leicester City confirmed lineups

Manchester City XI (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish; Haaland

Leicester City XI (3-5-1-1): Iversen; Souttar, Söyüncü, Faes; Castagne, Tielemans, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Kristiansen; Maddison; Vardy

Manchester City vs Leicester City LIVE updates

Manchester City's upcoming fixtures

Having won 3-0 in the first leg against Bayern, Man City will travel to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, April 19 to book a place in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. They will then take on Sheffield United in the semi-finals of the FA Cup next Saturday, April 22.