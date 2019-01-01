Manchester City owners land $500m CFG investment

The City Football Group is now valued at $4.8 billion after selling a lucrative stake to technology investment firm Silver Lake

Manchester City's owners have received a $500 million (£389m) cash injection from a United States-based private equity firm.

An agreement has been reached that will see technology investors Silver Lake pay the sum to acquire just over 10 per cent of City Football Group (CFG).

The deal values the Abu Dhabi-controlled company at $4.8 billion (£3.7bn).

Silver Lake becomes CFG's second major partner, following a Chinese consortium led by China Media Capital that purchased around 12 per cent in December 2015.

According to a statement from CFG, the investment will "fund international business growth opportunities and develop further CFG technology and infrastructure assets".

Group chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: “Silver Lake is a global leader in technology investing, and we are delighted by both the validation that their investment in CFG represents, and the opportunities for further growth that their partnership brings.

“We and Silver Lake share the strong belief in the opportunities being presented by the convergence of entertainment, sports and technology and the resulting ability for CFG to generate long-term growth and new revenue streams globally.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with Egon Durban (managing partner and managing director) and the Silver Lake team and its network to facilitate the global growth and deepening of CFG Club fan-bases and the development of our business as a whole.”

The statement also said that no existing CFG shareholders are selling equity as a result of the “primary capital investment”, while adding that Mr Durban will join the board of the City Football Group Holding Company, taking the total of members from eight to nine.

CFG purchased Premier League side City in 2008 and has built the club into English football's dominant force.

Manager Pep Guardiola guided an expensively assembled squad to a second successive top-flight title last term, the club's fourth Premier League trophy success in eight seasons.

CFG also owns or has shares in MLS side New York City, A-League club Melbourne City, Girona in Spain, Uruguayan outfit Club Atletico Torque, J.League leaders Yokohama F. Marinos and China League Two team Sichuan Jiuniu.