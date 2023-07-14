Manchester City have already found their Kyle Walker transfer replacement - just hours after England full-back agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich

Manchester City have reportedly found their replacement for Kyle Walker after England full-back agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich.

Walker agrees personal terms with Bayern Munich

Man City line-up replacement

Bayern's Benjamin Pavard is key target

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, the treble winners have shortlisted Benjamin Pavard to be their new right back. The French defender is their top target if Walker moves to the Allianz Arena in the summer. They have already held talks with the player but are yet to begin negotiations with Bayern.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Walker is believed to have already "reached a verbal agreement" with the Bundesliga club and is ready to sign for Bayern. It has been touted that Bayern are ready to pay £15 million ($19m/€17.5m) for the services of the 33-year-old while they demand £27m ($33m/€31.55m) for Pavard.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Meanwhile, Joao Cancelo has returned to the Etihad after a lackluster stint with Bayern. However, the Portuguese defender remains out of favour at City and Mikel Arteta's Arsenal could target the player, whose versatility would be a big plus for the Gunners. Moreover, Pep Guardiola also has Rico Lewis at his disposal who will stand second in the pecking order if Pavard makes the move to England.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Man City and Bayern will have to negotiate a transfer fee for the two deals. The Premier League outfit had also approached Paris Saint-Germain a few weeks back over the availability of Achraf Hakimi, as part of their preparations for life without Walker.