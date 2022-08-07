Manchester City fans gush over Haaland & De Bruyne: 'They will cause chaos in the Premier League'

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne’s displays in Manchester City’s 2-0 triumph over West Ham United on Sunday have sent fans into a frenzy.
While the Norway international bagged a brace on his Premier League debut, the Belgian put up a magnificent performance as he held sway in the Citizens’ midfield.
With his assist, De Bruyne has been directly involved in nine goals in his 12 English top-flight starts against the Hammers, with the former Chelsea player scoring three and assisting six more.
As soon as referee Michael Oliver sounded his final whistle, fans stormed social media to laud the duo’s contributions against David Moyes’ men.
The Kevin De Bruyne-Erling HAALAND combination has kicked off in style.— Samson Oloyede (@SamsonOloyede1) August 7, 2022
Haaland doing the job he was purchased for. 👏👏👏— Olowa Adedeji (@DejiAcre) August 7, 2022
Classic connection between De Bruyne & Haaland. 👌#MCILIV #EPL2022
We gon witness that pass-finish combo between De Bruyne nd Haaland all season! Nightmare for Epl. 😂🔥🔥— IamBroque (@broqueGee) August 7, 2022
I am not ready for this De Bruyne and Haaland Link partnership 😭😭— 𝑫𝒂𝒏𝒊 🇦🇷🇳🇬 (@K__Danielz) August 7, 2022
Man City will run riot this season…— Insider 🤍 (@iamemmy_smart) August 7, 2022
KDB & Haaland Combo…♾
I feel the combination of De Bruyne and Haaland will yield even more goals than anyone expected— Crowder (@FixByBob) August 7, 2022
De bruyne and haaland will cause chaos in this epl— ØG🦅 (@Young_OG4) August 7, 2022
What are we calling the Haaland/De Bruyne partnership???— Ayobamidele (@idea_ball) August 7, 2022
The Blonde Villains??
Thanks to his double act, records tumbled for Haaland. First, he became the second debutant in Premier League history to both win a penalty and then successfully convert it, after Alexandre Pato for Chelsea in April 2016.
How many goals will Haaland score for Man City this season (all comps)?
- 8%0-10
- 32%11-20
- 39%21-30
- 13%31-40
- 7%41+
Also, the striker became only the second player to score a brace on their debut for City in the league after Sergio Aguero in August 2011.
These made fans wax lyrical about him.
Omo! The Premier League is in trouble with this Haaland oh😄.— Dewunmi! (@adewunmiseyi3) August 7, 2022
Haaland 🤩🥳🥳🥳— Vitamin T 💊 (@thoniajon) August 7, 2022
Haaland plays with so much intensity.— Tout-Puissant (@TheJadesola) August 7, 2022
Erling Haaland has more goals than Manchester United this season— Olajide (@Olajide0206) August 7, 2022
Haaland ! Haaland ! Haaland !!! 😎— zaHir (@DC_GENESIS411) August 7, 2022
Haaland— Ijezie Emmanuel (@IjezieEmmanuel2) August 7, 2022
Haaland clears Nunez in my books 💯— Mr. No Bitches. (@NemeluAkamelu__) August 7, 2022
Haaland is back 👍— Dacosta Ungogo (@realda_costa) August 7, 2022
This league is for Haaland and Pep… we can all struggle for top 4 and other trophies… shalom— Hood Therapist (@St_Maex) August 7, 2022
Where's everyone who was laughing at Haaland?— Mr Vibes 🇳🇬 | DM for Collab (@Mister_Vibes) August 7, 2022
City should be giving Haaland more true balls#Haaland #ManCity— Bruno Miles (@KngMiless) August 7, 2022
We could have settled for Haaland. God! I hate Mbappe.— MARVEL Fucking RUBY (@_sirmarvel) August 7, 2022