Eniola Aluko has claimed that Manchester City do not actually want to sign Declan Rice from West Ham this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Aluko has made the bizarre claim on TalkSPORT, insisting that she used to use a tactic of convincing a bigger club to bid for a player to force her owner to make a higher offer when sporting director at Angel City and Aston Villa, and believes that Pep Guardiola and City are merely doing Arsenal a favour. It is made all the stranger by the fact that the two clubs contested the title race last season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Aluko, a former England international with 102 caps, said: "There’s a lot of cat and mouse here and as a sporting director, I used to do this a lot. I used to call up a club and say 'right, can you put a bid in' and that would get my owner to basically put a higher bid in. It’s a bit like an auction.

"I don’t think that Manchester City actually want to sign Declan Rice. I think what is going on here is that Arteta has picked up the phone to Pep [Guardiola] and said ‘Arsenal are going to do the incremental bid approach, if you put a bid in, then that will push my owner’. I think there’s a bit of that going on here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City have tabled a formal bid for Rice worth £90 million ($114.7m), which was rejected, while Arsenal have also seen two bids knocked back by West Ham. It remains to be seen if the treble winners will return with a higher offer, but they have kicked off negotiations for the England international.

WHAT NEXT? The Rice saga is likely to run and run as the summer transfer window rumbles on.