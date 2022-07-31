Man Utd vs Rayo Vallecano: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Red Devils expect Cristiano Ronaldo to make his squad return in the pre-season fixture

Manchester United will be back in action against Rayo Vallecano at home just a little over 24 hours after their 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in Norway on Saturday. This will be the first time that Erik ten Hag will sit in the dugout at Old Trafford after taking charge of the team.

The Dutch manager had requested two close games in a bid to get his players match fit before the Premier League season kicks off on August 7 against Brighton.

Meanwhile, Vallecano heads into the game on the back of a 2-1 win over familiar rivals Leganes. GOAL gets you all the information that you need to know to catch the action live on Sunday.

Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano date & kick-off time

Game Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano Date July 31, 2022 Kick-off 4:00 pm BST / 10:00 am ET

How to watch Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano on TV & live stream online

The pre-season contest will be live streamed in the United Kingdom and the United States via the Manchester United app. It will also be broadcasted on MUTV.

TV channel Online stream MUTV MUTV online/Man Utd app

Manchester United squad and team news

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the United squad and should play a role in the game against Vallecano. Although there are still significant doubts over his future, the Portuguese international himself confirmed on Friday that he will take the pitch against the Spanish outfit.

"Tomorrow he will be in the squad. We’ll see how long he can play," stated Ten Hag on Ronaldo in additional confirmation of the squad news.

The Dutch tactician is expected to make several changes to the XI that started against Atletico as the two games are being played in close proximity.

"The players who played today from the start, they will not come on tomorrow. So tomorrow we will have a different starting XI. But there are players who came on who can start tomorrow," the coach confirmed.

Christian Eriksen had an impressive debut upon entering the field in the 69th minute and the Danish playmaker could be given a start.

New signing Lisandro Martinez travelled to Oslo but was left unused and he could make his debut in front of the Old Trafford crowd, while young sensation Zidane Iqbal is also likely to feature from the start. Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, and Luke Shaw did not travel with the squad for the Atleti match and could play a part in the final pre-season friendly.

Goalkeepers David De Gea, Tom Heaton, Matej Kovar, Nathan Bishop. Defenders Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Ethan Laird, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Alex Telles. Midfielders Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, James Garner, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Donny van de Beek, Amad Diallo, Zidane Iqbal, Charlie Savage. Forwards Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rayo Vallecano squad and team news

Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola has the full squad available to him. He is likely to field his strongest possible XI as this will be their final friendly before kicking off competitive action against Barcelona on August 13.

They have played two matches in England in July where they defeated Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 and drew 2-2 with Birmingham City.

Former Manchester United players Radamel Falcao and Bebe will return to Old Trafford and could start. Falcao scored four goals during his season-long loan with United in 2014/15, while Bebe plied his trade at the club between 2010 and 2014, making seven appearances and netting twice.