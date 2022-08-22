Man Utd vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

TV and streaming details for the Northwest derby between Manchester United and Liverpool

Manchester United and Liverpool need no added incentive when it comes to getting one over on the other, but both are aware that victory has become imperative in their latest meeting at Old Trafford. The Red Devils remain pointless on the back of humbling defeats at the hands of Brighton and Brentford, while the men from Anfield have opened the 2022-23 campaign with successive draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Erik ten Hag and Jurgen Klopp are now looking for a positive result to kick-start their respective seasons, with GOAL on hand to deliver all of the information you need to keep right up to date with events from the latest instalment of a long-running rivalry.

Man Utd vs Liverpool date & kick-off time

Game Manchester United vs Liverpool Date August 22, 2022 Kick-off 8pm BST / 3pm ET Venue Old Trafford, Manchester

How to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool on TV & live stream online

Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Liverpool will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, while also being made available to stream on Sky Go.

In the United States, all of the action can be followed through the Peacock Premium streaming service from NBC.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go US N/A Peacock Premium

Man Utd squad & team news

Anthony Martial is back in training for the Red Devils, meaning that Ten Hag has another attacking option to consider as he waits on a first effort from his side this season that is not an own goal.

Defensive leaks have once again proved difficult to plug, and Sweden international centre-half Victor Lindelof remains unavailable through injury.

Facundo Pellistri is nursing an ankle complaint, while left-back Brandon Williams is not expected to form any part of United’s matchday plans and Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is still in the process of finalising his move from Real Madrid.

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Heaton Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Malacia, Martinez Midfielders Fred, Fernandes, McTominay, Mejbri, Garnacho, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Garner, Chong, Eriksen Forwards Ronaldo, Rashford, Sancho, Elanga, Martial, Diallo, Shoretire

Liverpool squad & team news

Darwin Nunez’s reckless red card against Crystal Palace means that he is starting a three-match ban, with Roberto Firmino making a welcome return to training in time to provide attacking cover.

Midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to remain out of action for some time, while centre-halves Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip are also out of contention for the Reds.

Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and highly-rated playmaker Curtis Jones are not expected to return from thigh and calf complaints until September, but Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher could make the bench.