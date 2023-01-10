Manchester United vs Charlton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream United against Charlton in the Carabao Cup on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United are eyeing a place in the 2022-23 Carabao Cup semi-finals as they welcome Charlton to Old Trafford in a last eight tie on Tuesday night.

Currently well placed in the Premier League's top four and with a crucial clash against Manchester City to follow, Erik ten Hag will want his side to keep the momentum after progressing to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 victory over Everton on Friday.

Charlton have made it past QPR, Walsall, Stevenage and Brighton in the Carabao Cup and enter the tie against United on the back of League One wins over Portsmouth and Lincoln City.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Man Utd vs Charlton date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester United vs Charlton Date: January 10, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Jan 11) Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

How to watch Man Utd vs Charlton on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

The Carabao Cup game between Manchester United and Charlton Athletic has not been selected for broadcast or live streaming in the United Kingdon (UK). However, the club will provide updates as it happens in the United App and on ManUtd.com, with live radio commentary available for the full 90 minutes.

The game will neither be televised nor streamed in India, .

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A ESPN+ UK N/A N/A India N/A N/A

Man Utd team news & squad

Bruno Fernandes earns himself a rest having collected two cautions in the tournament, with Ten Hag set to rotate his squad ahead of the Manchester derby that follows, but Donny van de Beek is a doubt after a knock to his knee against Bournemouth last Tuesday.

As such, the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Elanga and Fred could be among those to start against Charlton.

Jadon Sancho is still undergoing an individual programme, with Axel Tuanzebe still on the road to recovery, while loan signing Jack Butland is in line to make his United debut.

Man Utd possible XI: Butland; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia; Fred, McTominay, Eriksen; Elanga, Martial, Garnacho

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Heaton, Henderson, Butland Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Mengi, Fernandez Midfielders Eriksen, Amad, Fred, Casemiro, Pellistri, Van de Beek, McTominay, Hannibal Forwards Martial, Rashford, Antony, Elanga, Shoretire, Garnacho

Charlton team news & squad

Sean Clare returns from his suspension, while goalkeeper Joe Wollacott is ruled out with a fractured finger. Craig MacGillivray will get the nod in goal ahead of Ashley Maynard-Brewer - who suffered a concussion in the Lincoln win in League One.

Diallang Jaiyesimi and Mandela Egbo are also doubts on account of injuries, along with former Arsenal youngster Chuks Aneke because of a hamstring problem.

Charlton possible XI: MacGillivray; Clare, Ness, Lavelle, Inniss, Sessegnon; Rak-Sakyi, Dobson, Morgan, Blackett-Taylor; Stockley