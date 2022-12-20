Manchester United vs Burnley: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream United against Burnely in the Carabao Cup on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United will be looking to make progress in the Carabao Cup when they host Burnley in a round of 16 contest at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

It was ahead of the 2022 World Cup that the Red Devils registered a 4-2 win over Aston Villa in the third round of the tournament, while the Championship leaders overcame Shrewsbury Town and Crawley Town to get here.

Following their last competitive game on November 13 when United beat Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League, Erik ten Hag's men were involved in a couple of mid-season friendlies against Cadiz (4-2 loss) and Real Betis (1-0 loss), while Vincent Kompany's side have been in action in the Championship wherein the Clarets last beat Middlesbrough 3-1 amid a three-game winning run.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Man Utd vs Burnley date & kick-off time

Game: Man Utd vs Burnley Date: December 21, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm ET / 8pm GMT / 1:30am IST (Dec 22) Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

How to watch Man Utd vs Burnley on TV & live stream online

Viewers in the United States (U.S.) can catch the game live on ESPN+. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will telecast the Carabao Cup game between Manchester United and Burnley in the United Kingdom (UK), with live streaming on the Sky GO app.

There is no live streaming or telecast of the EFL Cup on any OTT platform or TV channel in India.

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Man Utd team news and squad With Axel Tuanzebe injured, Diogo Dalot a doubt after a hamstring problem while on international duty at the World Cup and Jadon Sancho recently missing the tour to Spain while training individually, Ten Hag is still expected to name a strong XI. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are certain absentees after their recent exploits in the World Cup final, while Harry Maguire could be wearing the captain's armband on Wednesday alongside Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back. Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Anthony Elanga, Donny van de Beek, Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial should also constitute the XI. Man Utd Possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen; Elanga, Van de Beek, Garnacho; Martial Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Heaton, Henderson, Dubravka Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Malacia, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Mengi, Fernandez Midfielders Fernandes, Eriksen, Amad, Fred, Casemiro, Pellistri, Van de Beek, McTominay, Hannibal Forwards Martial, Rashford, Antony, Sancho, Elanga, Shoretire, Garnacho Burnley team news and squad

Connor Roberts' red card in the Championship win over Middlesbrough is carried forward as a suspension for the tie at Old Trafford, with Scott Twine getting injured in the same game.

As such, Kompany will have to call in some changes but the likes of Ashley Barnes, Charlie Taylor, Bailey Peacock-Farrell are all expected to start.

Burnley Possible XI: Peacock-Farrell; Taylor, Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Maatsen; Cullen, Bastien; Manuel, Brownhill, Churlinov; Barnes