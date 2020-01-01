'Man Utd have a vanity issue' - Fred questions Red Devils' mentality

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side currently sit eighth in the Premier League after a campaign where they have struggled to string positive results together

Manchester United midfielder Fred has opened up on the "vanity" within the Red Devils' dressing room that he believes has held them back this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign and currently sit eighth in the Premier League table, six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea and qualification for the Champions League.

Fred has emerged as one of United's more reliable players in recent weeks having stepped in following injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

And the former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder has questioned the mentality of the team as a whole while feeling that certain players are not always on the same page as others.

"We need to improve as a group, our group lacks the ‘sticking together mentality’, we have lots of problems," he told De Sola.

“There's always some discussions within the group. [There is] a little vanity, yes, as there is in most groups.

"We must stop this, we should talk less in the dressing room and start running on the pitch. When everyone has the same goal, that's when we'll move forward.

“We need to be on the same page and today some players have different objectives, there are players that just want to solve problems alone and this is wrong.”

Questions have been asked of Solskjaer's suitability to coach a club of United's size given his previous experience came with Molde and Cardiff City.

But Fred has backed his manager and believes he will improve if given the time at the Theatre of Dreams.

"He's a good person and a good trainer," he said. "He is a young manager, and will grow and improve. He will help us."

United are currently in the midst of their winter break, and will return to action on February 17 when they visit Chelsea in a crucial clash that will go a long way to deciding who finishes in the top four this season.

They then travel to Belgium three days later for the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie against Club Brugge, with the continental competition potentially offering them an alternative route into the Champions League should they go onto win the tournament.