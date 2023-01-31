Man Utd told new signing Sabitzer is a 'killer' who is 'unpleasant' when he doesn't get to play

Marcel Sabitzer's agent explained the midfielder's "killer" mentality ahead of a reported loan move to Manchester United from Bayern Munich.

WHAT HAPPENED? The comments from agent Roger Wittmann to Florian Plettenberg came as Sabitzer completed his medical. While they underlined the 28-year-old's determination, they also show that he expects to play often under Erik ten Hag.

WHAT THEY SAID: "[He's] the most unpleasant person to be around when he's not playing," Wittmann said. "He hates it when he loses. That's the bottom line. Character-wise, the kid is a killer. That's what players who always want to win look like."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are eager to add strong-willed players as they gain a tough edge with Ten Hag in charge, and Sabitzer comes with Champions League experience. Plus, he could help make up for the loss of injured midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is out for three months with an ankle problem.

WHAT NEXT FOR SABITZER? As long as the loan deal is finalised before Tuesday's deadline, Sabitzer will be in contention to play against Crystal Palace on Saturday.