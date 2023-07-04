‘Bids are going in, bruv' - Man Utd told Andre Onana is '100%' the right replacement for David De Gea as Rio Ferdinand backs transfer for 'prototype-type goalkeeper'

Rio Ferdinandhas backed Manchester United's pursuit of Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana, who he says is the best replacement for David de Gea.

Man Utd set to submit opening bid

Ferdinand backs Onana as '100% the right player'

United face the hurdle of Inter Milan's valuation

WHAT HAPPENED? United are chasing the 27-year-old Cameroonian this summer and have reportedly tabled an opening bid of €40 million (£34m/$44) for his services. It has been reported that Onana has been lined up as a replacement for De Gea, who became a free agent after his contract with the Red Devils came to an end at midnight on Friday. Former United defender Ferdinand has expressed his confidence in Onana's abilities and described him as a "prototype-type goalkeeper" that would be an ideal fit for Erik ten Hag's style.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Bids are going in, bruv. I think they’ll go for it. I think they’re gonna go for it, he’s someone they want to try and get. But the problem is Inter’s pricing. Manchester United haven’t got an open cheque book and the takeover won’t affect that in this window," he said on his FIVE YouTube show.

"I spoke to Pep Guardiola in an interview days before the final and he was talking about playing against Onana, there’s not many goalkeepers you’ve got to prepare for! He’s almost like another player. He comes out, plays on the edge of his box, and he wants to be involved in the build-up, he’s a proper footballer. And he’s a great shot-stopper, he made a couple of great saves in the final. He’s a young keeper, I saw him at Ajax before. Edwin van der Sar, I spoke to numerous times about him, before Man United’s interest, and he waxed lyrical about him: New-age, a prototype-type goalkeeper. Proper. I’d be delighted if he comes, but my priority is a number nine."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Ferdinand backs United's decision to rope in Onana, he believes the club could have handled the De Gea contract situation in a better way given the contribution he has made at Old Trafford over more than a decade.

"The manager wants a new goalkeeper. If the club, which it looks like, have said, 'David you’re done' that’s fair enough," he added. "I don’t care about that, that’s fine, he’ll have to go and find a new club. Bigger and better players, back in the day, have been told to leave Man United, it’s fine. I think David will be okay. But there’s a way in which you do it."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)GettyImages

Getty

WHAT NEXT? United are expected to submit an official bid for Onana. However, the challenge lies in negotiating with Inter, who have placed a significant valuation on the keeper. The financial considerations and Inter's demands will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the transfer. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have also joined the race to sign the shot-stopper and are also plotting a sensational £250,000-a-week proposal for De Gea which could see the Spaniard line up alongside the forward again.