Man Utd boss Ten Hag admits Arsenal deserve to be top but insists his side know how to beat them again

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on Arsenal but insists the Premier League leaders shouldn't underestimate his team.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag has lauded Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side as they prepare to face off on Sunday. The United manager insists that the Gunners 'deserve to be in the position they're in now'. Arsenal will want to guard against complacency, however. The last time the two clubs met, Ten Hag got the better of his managerial counterpart, handing Arsenal their only defeat of the Premier League season so far.

WHAT THEY SAID: "They deserve to be in the position they're in now," the United boss said.

"They have a really good structure in the way they play and have a winning mentality and attitude in the team. That's why they are top of the league. When we played them before you could already see that the coaching style was already working. You could see really good structures in the team and I think they have even improved during the first half of the season. There is a really good spirit in the team.

"They are on a great run and it's up to us to beat that run and we will do everything to do that." he added.

"We know what to do. We have to be really good and we need a really good performance. If we do, then we have a good chance of getting a good result."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have the chance to regain their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. Manchester United will be without star holding midfielder Casemiro after the Brazilian picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Crystal Palace, meaning he's suspended for this game.

Then again, United beat Arsenal without him last time...

WHAT NEXT FOR TEN HAG?: The Dutchman has successfully navigated his new club through a rocky start and the Red Devils are finally starting to show what they're made of. In-form Marcus Rashford and co. will be hoping to dent Arsenal's title hopes as the old rivalry reignites.