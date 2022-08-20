Man Utd target Antony refuses to commit to Ajax as transfer stand-off continues

United have already had two bids rejected for the Brazil winger as Erik ten Hag eyes a reunion with one of his former players

Ajax winger Antony has suggested that he wants to leave the club amid Manchester United's continued interest in him. United have been tracking Antony since June and have already seen two bids for the Brazil international rejected by the Dutch champions.

United manager Erik ten Hag coached Antony during his time in charge of Ajax, and is desperate for a reunion as he continues his overhaul of the squad at Old Trafford.

Antony responds to Man Utd rumours

In an interview with De Telegraaf, Antony stated that he will only take a decision regarding his future after holding discussions with his close ones and the club.

He said: “What I can say is that I want to come to the right decision with my family, business partners and Ajax, which is good for everyone. In the end, God determines my future.”

On asked if he plans to commit himself to Ajax, Antony said, “No, to be perfectly honest, I can’t. Now I am focusing on playing football and have put all other matters in the hands of my agents and my brother. They will advise me on what is best."

How much will Man Utd need to pay to sign Antony?

United's latest bid for Antony was reported to be in the region of £68 million ($80m), but that still fell some way short of Ajax's valuation of the player, who has three years left on his contract.

Getty Images

It has been suggested that they will be willing to accept an offer of around £76m ($90m) as they eye Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech as a potential replacement.

Reports in the Netherlands on Friday claimed that Antony was now training on his own as he pushes for a move away from the club, and it is unclear whether he will play against Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Is Ten Hag the right manager for Man Utd?

Antony shone in his two seasons playing under Ten Hag at Ajax, scoring 22 goals and recording 20 assists since the start of the 2020-21 season to force himself into the Brazil squad.

And perhaps unsurprisingly, the 22-year-old believes his former coach is the right man to take United forward, despite their poor start to the season.

"Manchester United will improve at his hand," he said of Ten Hag. "At his previous clubs, he has proven that his method works."