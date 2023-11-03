Depressing Man Utd stat from Newcastle defeat reveals depth of crisis at Old Trafford amid rumours Erik ten Hag could be dismissed

Manchester United had more players wearing the captain's armband than they had shots on target in their 3-0 Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle United.

Newcastle thump United in Carabao Cup

Red Devils have two shots on goal

But three players wear captain's armband

WHAT HAPPENED? The Magpies thumped the sorry Red Devils at Old Trafford on Wednesday, avenging their Carabao Cup final defeat from last season to dump Erik ten Hag's team out of the competition at the last-16 stage. The Manchester outfit set a number of unwanted records in that drubbing but this one may be the most damning yet. The hosts registered just two shots on target, compared to the visitors' five, and three players took the captain's armband during the contest. Casemiro started as skipper but was taken off at half-time, Victor Lindelof took up the captain role for approximately 20 minutes before substitute Bruno Fernandes resumed his normal duties in the 65th minute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United seem to be in something of a crisis. Ten Hag's days at Old Trafford may be numbered, there is uncertainty hanging over the club with the ownership situation, the manager and Jadon Sancho have been feuding, they sit eighth in the Premier League and they appear to be going backwards.

Shocking statistics from BetMGM have also laid bare United's struggles in attack, with the Red Devils scoring fewer goals (11) than every other side in the top 10 of the Premier League.

Ten Hag's side are also creating less goalscoring opportunities per game than the likes of Luton and Crystal Palace, and their seven recognised attackers have just three goals and one assist between them in domestic games so far this campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Things could get even worse for the Red Devils when they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday in the Premier League.