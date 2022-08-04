Man Utd's Telles completes Sevilla loan move after falling down left-back pecking order at Old Trafford

The Brazilian will spend the 2022-23 campaign in La Liga after accepting a switch to Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium

Man Utd's Alex Telles has completed a loan move to Sevilla after falling down the left-back pecking order at Old Trafford under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Brazilian played a backup role in defence behind Luke Shaw last term, and the summer arrival of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord left him facing the prospect of an even smaller role for the Red Devils in 2022-23.

Telles has decided to accept a temporary move Sevilla in order to take in more regular minutes, following in the footsteps of United team-mate Anthony Martial - who played for the Andalusian club on loan between January and May.

More to follow.