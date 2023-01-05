Man Utd should protect Harry Maguire after bad form dented his confidence - Vidic

Ex-Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic has called on the Red Devils to protect captain Harry Maguire in a bid to get him back to his best form.

Maguire struggling at Man Utd

Vidic offers advice

Says club can protect defender

WHAT HAPPENED? United captain Maguire has endured a tough season after falling out of form at Old Trafford. The centre-back has only started four Premier League games so far this season, and former Red Devil Vidic has offered the club some advice on how to restore Maguire's confidence and performance level.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s clear that Maguire is not at his best this season. I think you can do a few things and one of them is not to play every match as you try to find form again and get confidence. A coach could play him in easier games, not that there are many in the Premier League, and take him out for harder matches," he told The Athletic. "The player needs to feel powerful and strong on the pitch again, not as it is now where he feels that it’s not happening for him. It’s difficult to play well when you’re under so much pressure because people are waiting for you to make a mistake."

AND WHAT'S MORE: The former Serbia international also had a specific piece of advice for Maguire.

"It’s not a problem if a player says to his coach that he’s not feeling great on the pitch," he added. "If he says: ‘Give me a break, give me a couple of weeks to regroup and train well and then play again’. I had some horrible games for United and needed to find my peace and grow again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vidic made a slow start to his United career before going on to achieve great success, winning 15 major trophies with the club. Maguire is currently facing an uncertain future, after losing his place in the starting XI, but has been told by manager Erik ten Hag he is good enough to play at the highest level and can still be a great player for United.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? The defender was back in the starting XI last time out against Bournemouth in the Premier League and will be hoping to continue against Everton on Friday in the FA Cup.