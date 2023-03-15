Man Utd confirm pre-season tour of the U.S. that is set to include clash with Wrexham and trip to Las Vegas

Manchester United have confirmed they will be going on a pre-season tour to the United States in the summer, with a game against Wrexham in the works.

WHAT HAPPENED? Having jetted off to Thailand and Australia ahead of Erik ten Hag's first season in charge in 2022, United have confirmed that this summer's destination will be the States. It is their first pre-season camp in the U.S. since 2018, although exact dates and future opponents are yet to be announced by the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Reds, the season is far from over. But the preparations have started, and the stage is being set," a club statement wrote. "On the back of Erik Ten Hag’s first season as Manchester United manager we’ll be returning to the USA where the crowds are always big and the welcome is even bigger. Sign up to Tour 2023 Fan First Alerts to get official club announcements, exclusive access to ticket pre-sale windows, the chance to win big with our ultimate Tour 2023 giveaways and much, much more."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite a lack of confirmation as yet, ESPN reported last month that Wrexham - owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - will be one of United's opponents, who they are set to face in July in San Diego. The National League side are also thought to be in talks with fellow Premier League giants Chelsea over a summer friendly around the same time.

AND WHAT'S MORE: As part of the reported three-week stint in the U.S., it was revealed in late January that Las Vegas will also be visited by Ten Hag's side. A Premier League matchup in the NFL's Allegiant Stadium has been mooted, while the Dutchman apparently wants to test the reaction of his players to the Nevada hotspot.

WHAT NEXT? Before pre-season begins, though, United will do their best to add to the Carabao Cup trophy won last month which ended the club's six-year drought. One such accolade up for grabs is the Europa League. Their last-16 return leg against Real Betis comes this Thursday, where Ten Hag's side already have one foot in the quarter-finals having cruised to a 4-1 victory at Old Trafford a week ago.