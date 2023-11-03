Ex-Man Utd star Phil Neville nearing MLS job months after Inter Miami sacking, where he obtained a laughable 31 wins in 83 matches record as Herons boss

Phil Neville, who was sacked by Inter Miami in June, is set to be named the new head coach of the Portland Timbers.

Neville to be named Timbers boss

Months after Inter Miami sacking

MLS coaching record is poor

WHAT HAPPENED? The Athletic reports that the Portland Timbers are set to hire the ex-Inter Miami boss, just months after his dismissal from the Herons. The Western Conference side have had a head coach vacancy since the sacking of former boss Gio Savarese in August of this year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neville's tenure with Inter Miami wasn't great, and it didn't end on good terms either. He was sacked on June 1, but prior had multiple times failed to take blame for a poor string of results. From blaming the opposition for being lucky to hitting out at referees and accusing them of cheating, he lacked any sort of responsibility in the role. His overall record with the Herons was 31 wins, 41 losses and 11 draws.

The Timbers are an organization with a solid framework and top players, and there are multiple coaches who have shown both promise and recognition of the league in their past who feel more qualified. Neville, however, ticks the big name box, despite his previous failure in the league and in his role with the English Women's national team.

WHAT NEXT FOR PORTLAND TIMBERS? After not qualifying for the 2023 MLS playoffs, the Timbers are in offseason mode, with this coaching hire being their main priority.