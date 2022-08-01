Man Utd new boy Eriksen reveals previous transfer talks with Van Gaal, Mourinho & Solskjaer

The Danish midfielder had held talks with three previous United managers including Mourinho and Van Gaal

Christian Eriksen revealed three Manchester United managers, including Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, had approached him previously in his career until he finally signed for the club in this summer. The Danish playmaker joined on a free transfer from Brentford ahead of the 2022-23 season to bolster United's midfield, which needed reinforcements after the departure of Paul Pogba to Juventus.

Eriksen had to be released by Serie A giants Inter after having a defibrillator fitted, but linked up with Brentford on a short-term contract in January 2022, and has now joined the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

What did Eriksen say about his previous links with Manchester United?

United have been long-time admirers of Eriksen and wanted to get him first in 2013, during his time at Ajax, the summer in which David Moyes was given charge after the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The move did not materialise and since then, there have been a couple of attempts to sign him but each time the player refused to sign as he had different priorities.

"I spoke to every manager who's been here at Man United to see what the situation was," Eriksen said. "But I was at Spurs at the time and I really couldn't see myself playing in another English team at that time. I went abroad and went to Inter."

When quizzed if he had contact with Van Gaal, Mourinho and Solskjaer, Eriksen replied: "Yeah. It's been on the books, well, not on the books but it's been spoken about. For me, it wasn't the [right] timing, it wasn't there and I was at a place at Spurs for a long time and I wanted to try something abroad and I went to Inter and ended up having a lovely time."

There was speculation that he could return to Tottenham after his contract ended with Brentford but Eriksen quashed all rumours.

"It was only talk. They never really came with anything so it wasn't really a thing for me to go back to Tottenham at the time and Man United were very early on, very positive and I had good conversations," he added.

What role will Eriksen have in Manchester United in 2022-23?

The midfielder had his Old Trafford bow against Rayo Vallecano and put up an impressive performance in the final 20 minutes of the match. He operated in a number 10 role but often dropped deep to get more touches on the ball.

"Before I came, I spoke to [Ten Hag] about how he sees me as a player and where he sees me. He didn't mention any players," he said.

"[Speaking to him] definitely helped, how he sees football. How he wants to play football; it suits my style of play and how I developed as a player at Ajax many years ago. It suits me well."

Although he is expected to compete with Bruno Fernandes for a starting berth, the Dane feels that he can co-exist in Ten Hag's system along with his Portuguese counterpart.

"I can't see any problem playing with Bruno, no," he stated.

"I'll be happy wherever [I play], I've always been like that. I try to adapt to the position I'm playing in and always from the outside, you play as a 10 you have to stay in the middle. It's not like that anymore, luckily."