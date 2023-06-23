Man Utd aren't giving up on Mason Mount! Red Devils return with third bid for Chelsea star worth up to £55m

Manchester United have tabled a third bid for Chelsea star Mason Mount as they attempt to finally secure his signature.

Mount one of United's top targets

Third bid now tabled

Erik ten Hag aiming to seal deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Athletic reports that United's new bid is worth up to £55 million ($69.8m), although it remains to be seen if the Blues will be willing to accept such an offer. They have reportedly demanded £60m ($77m) to sell Mount, but this offer is worth £50m ($63.4m) plus £5m ($6.3m) in add-ons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are attempting to force Chelsea's hand as they are acutely aware of Mount's contract situation. His current deal expires at the end of the season and the Blues run the risk of him leaving for nothing if they are unwilling to do a deal with the Red Devils.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are attempting to trim their squad this summer and are in talks to sell a clutch of players; Kai Havertz could join Arsenal, Mateo Kovacic is closing in on a move to Manchester City and Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, and Hakim Ziyech are wanted by Saudi Arabian clubs.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Chelsea

WHAT NEXT? United will hope to get the deal to sign Mount over the line as they bid to strengthen their squad this summer.