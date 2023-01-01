Man Utd make unfortunate Cristiano Ronaldo merchandise blunder to kick off 2023

- Ronaldo features in January of club calendar
- Striker left United after messy Morgan interview
- Now plays in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr
WHAT HAPPENED? As is tradition, Manchester United released a club calendar for the year with each month featuring a different player. It can be somewhat of a lottery with players being able to move throughout the year. This opens up the possibility of having players feature who leave the club mid-season. United just so happened to place Ronaldo in January, a slightly awkward mix-up since he left the club in November.
WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Al-Nassr next play on January 5th, but it may come too soon for Ronaldo to make his debut. He is more likely to make his debut on January 14th against Al-Shaba.